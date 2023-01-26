UrduPoint.com

US Government Auditors In Ukraine To Conduct Oversight Of Aid This Week - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2023 | 09:23 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) US government auditors arrived in Kiev this week to conduct oversight of the military aid being provided to Ukraine as the Biden administration remains focused on preventing any weapons diversion, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said on Thursday.

"The (Biden) administration remains laser-focused on ensuring that no aid or weapons are diverted. We have plumped up our embassy staff in Kiev for technical oversight. We are also working with the World Bank, with Deloitte, and with a team of US government auditors who are in Kiev this week, in fact," Nuland said during a Senate committee hearing.

