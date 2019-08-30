UrduPoint.com
US Government Awards $250Mln In Contracts For Construction Work In Poland - Pentagon

Fri 30th August 2019

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) The United States has selected six suppliers to compete for $250 million worth of business to perform construction services across Poland, the US Defense Department said in a press release.

"[The six companies] will compete for each order of the $249,950,000... contract for design-build and design-bid-build for real property repair, maintenance and construction services throughout the Republic of Poland," the release said on Thursday,

The companies are Warbud SA SKE Support Services GMBH MATO of Warszaw, Bryan 77 Construction of Colorado Springs, BBGS SP ZOO of Warszaw, Wolff & Mueller Government Services of Stuttgart, Oxford Federal Doraco Construction of Colorado and Zafer Taahhut Insaat Ve Ticaret Anonim of Ankara, the release said.

In June, US President Donald Trump and Polish President Andrzej Duda signed an agreement in which Poland committed to build infrastructure in the country to support the United States' military presence of about 1,000 troops, the Defense Department said.

Bids were solicited via the internet with 15 received.  Work on the projects will last five years with an estimated completion date of August 29, 2024, the release said.

