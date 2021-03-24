US Government Awards City of Boston $1.7Mln for COVID-19 Response Costs - FEMA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) The city of Boston has received a payment of more than $1.7 million from the federal government to help it cover expenses generated by its municipal responses to the COVID-19 pandemica, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced in a press release.

"The City of Boston received over $1.7 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help reimburse expenses associated with COVID-19 response efforts," the release stated on Tuesday. "The grant of $1,781,624 is specifically awarded to the city for costs incurred for the 500-bed facility at the Boston Hope site."

The Boston Hope facility provided non-acute care for the homeless during spring 2020 and the costs being reimbursed covered transportation, medical staffing and equipment, operations and management at the facility, the release said.

"This facility provided respite and basic health care for homeless individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but did not require hospitalization.[The] project is funded through FEMA's Public Assistance Program that reimburses eligible applicants for actions taken in the immediate response and during recovery from a major disaster," the release added.

FEMA awarded funding for these activities directly to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), according to the release.