US Government Awards Northrop Grumman $2.3Bln ICBM Contract - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) The US government has given the major defense contractor Northrop Grumman an enormous more than $.23 billion contract to keep its half-a-century old strategic force of Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) operational for another generation, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation [of] Corrine, Utah, has been awarded a ceiling $2,311,900,000 ...contract with an ordering period of 18.5 years for sustaining engineering support and program management support services for the Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) propulsion subsystem," the release said on Tuesday.

The contract provides for assistance to the government in maintaining the Minuteman III weapon system, the Defense Department said.

The Minuteman III force is the land-based leg of the triad, the air, sea and ground-based components of the US nuclear deterrence force. It is deployed across the Western and Rocky Mountain states of the United States.