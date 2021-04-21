UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Government Awards Northrop Grumman $2.3Bln ICBM Contract - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 03:10 AM

US Government Awards Northrop Grumman $2.3Bln ICBM Contract - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) The US government has given the major defense contractor Northrop Grumman an enormous more than $.23 billion contract to keep its half-a-century old strategic force of Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) operational for another generation, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation [of] Corrine, Utah, has been awarded a ceiling $2,311,900,000 ...contract with an ordering period of 18.5 years for sustaining engineering support and program management support services for the Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) propulsion subsystem," the release said on Tuesday.

The contract provides for assistance to the government in maintaining the Minuteman III weapon system, the Defense Department said.

The Minuteman III force is the land-based leg of the triad, the air, sea and ground-based components of the US nuclear deterrence force. It is deployed across the Western and Rocky Mountain states of the United States.

Related Topics

Nuclear United States Government Billion Weapon

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Israeli Envoy to GCC S ..

1 hour ago

UAE an incubator for innovation and creativity, sa ..

3 hours ago

Emirates Marine Environmental Group, Procter &amp; ..

4 hours ago

UAE to host 15th FINA World Swimming Championships ..

4 hours ago

RAK Crown Prince meets with Israeli FM&#039;s envo ..

4 hours ago

43 convicted, billions recovered on references fil ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.