US Government Brings Home Over 45,000 Americans Staying Abroad Amid COVID-19 - State Dept.

Tue 07th April 2020 | 02:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) The US government brought back to the United States more that 45,000 Americans amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Ian Brownlee told reporters on Monday.

"To date, we've brought back more than 45,000 Americans, about 8,000 more since last Friday," Brownlee said.

US diplomats have made tremendous efforts to return home the Americans stranded abroad amid the pandemic, Brownlee also said.

Speaking of situation regarding US citizens in Russia, Brownlee said that the US Embassy in Moscow is contacting them to explain the existing opportunities for return to the United States.

"Last Friday, one of the last commercial flights out of Moscow was canceled as the flight was sitting on the tarmac waiting to take off.

We're still trying to get to the bottom of what happened with that flight," Brownlee said.

However, Brownlee pointed out the State Department cannot guarantee that worldwide repatriation will continue indefinitely.

"Some Americans are waiting to see how bad it's going to get before making that call. I cannot stress this enough: Make that call now," Brownlee said.

On Friday, Russian flag carrier Aeroflot cancelled flights between Moscow and New York.

Earlier on Monday, Aeroflot said the company is still waiting for permission for potential flights on Tuesday and Wednesday from New York.

