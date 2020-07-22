UrduPoint.com
US Government Contractor Agrees To Pay Penalties Under Integrity Act - Justice Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 09:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) A North Carolina-based company has agreed to pay $172,000 in civil penalties after its vice president and two State Department officials pleaded guilty to criminal pleas concerning the contract to build a new US Embassy in Indonesia, the Justice Department said in a news release on Wednesday.

"Bernhardt Furniture Company ... in Lenoir, North Carolina, has agreed to pay $172,000 in civil penalties to settle allegations involving violations of the Procurement Integrity Act relating to the company's receipt of competitor bid information and providing of gratuities to State Department employees in connection with a State Department contract," the release said.

The Justice Department explained that the settlement resolves civil penalty claims against Bernhardt relating to criminal pleas entered by the company's vice president of sales Steven Anstine, and State Department procurement officials Patricia DeLaughter and Davina Foster.

"From December 2016 to March 2017, in connection with a contract for the construction of the new Jakarta Embassy, Bernhardt received competitor bid information, including confidential bid prices and competitor's design plans, on at least three separate occasions," the release said.

In return, Anstine provided DeLaughter and Foster with meals and tickets to concerts and sporting events, the release added.

