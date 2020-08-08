US Government Contractor Using Data From More Than 500 Apps to Track Phones - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) An American company contracted by the US government is using software in more than 500 apps to track hundreds of millions of phones around the world, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday citing interviews and documents it reviewed.

The report said the company Anomaly Six LLC implanted its software into the apps to allow it to track movement from mobile phones.

The company is based in Virginia and was founded by two US military veterans with a background in intelligence, the report said.

In August 2018, the Associated Press news agency published an investigation saying that some Google apps on Android devices and iPhones saved location data of their users even after turning Location History setting off.