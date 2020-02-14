UrduPoint.com
US Government Drops Probe Into Former FBI Deputy Director McCabe - Justice Department

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 11:14 PM

The US government has dropped its criminal investigation into former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, senior Department of Justice officials wrote in a letter to his lawyer on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) The US government has dropped its criminal investigation into former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, senior Department of Justice officials wrote in a letter to his lawyer on Friday.

"We write to inform you that, after careful consideration, the Government has decided not to pursue criminal charges against your client, Andrew McCabe.

.. Based on the totality of the circumstances and all of the information known to the Government at this time, we consider the matter closed," Fraud & Foreign Corruption Section Chief J. P. Cooney and his deputy Molly Gaston wrote.

