Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 10:51 PM

US Government Energy Consumption Drops by 20% in Decade - Energy Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) Energy use by the US Federal government, including the military, fell by a fifth during the decade ending in 2017, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report on Thursday.

"The US federal government consumed 915 trillion British thermal units (Btu) of energy during the 2017 fiscal year (FY), or 20 percent less than a decade before," the report stated.

Most of the US government's energy use is for vehicles and equipment, which accounted for 568 trillion Btu, or 62 percent of total energy consumption, in fiscal year 2017, the report said.

The jet fuel used by defense agencies is the Primary driver of government vehicle and equipment energy consumption, the report added.

Numerous US energy laws have set efficiency standards for government agencies. For example, 2007 law directs agencies to buy products that consume only 1 watt of electricity when the device is turned off, an effort to reduce power demand from computers, servers and other information technology machines, according to a recent report by the Worldwatch Institute.

