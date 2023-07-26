US Government Engaged in Efforts to Retrieve, Reverse Engineer UAP - Whistleblower

The United States is engaged in efforts to retrieve and reverse engineer unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), seeking reprisal against individuals who speak out on the matter, former US Defense Department intelligence official David Grusch said on Wednesday

"Absolutely, based on interviewing over 40 witnesses over four years," Grusch said during a US House Oversight Committee hearing when asked whether the US government is in possession of UAP. "I know the exact locations and those locations were provided to the inspector general and some of which to the intelligence committees."

The US government has also harmed people for reasons linked to UAP disclosure, causing Grusch to fear for his own life, the whistleblower said.

The US government is engaged in unsanctioned advanced technology programs, Grusch also said.

Grusch came forward with his claims earlier this year.

Grusch, a former US intelligence officer who served on a US government UAP task force, testified to the committee alongside former US Navy pilots Ryan Graves and David Fravor, who both have personal experiences with UAP.

In contrast to Grusch, Fravor testified that he has been treated well since coming forward and engaging publicly on the subject of UAP.

However, Graves testified that some commercial airline pilots have received cease and desist letters from airline companies for attempting to speak out about UAP.

The UAP seen by military and commercial pilots appears to defy known engineering and flight capabilities, such as rapid maneuvering and movement into space, according to the witnesses.

Reporting of UAP needs to be streamlined and destigmatized, the witnesses and lawmakers both said. There needs to be a centralized repository for UAP reports, Fravor said.

The panel's hearing on UAP comes following the launch of US government efforts on the matter, including a NASA independent study and the Pentagon's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office.

The US Senate is also working on a bipartisan amendment to upcoming defense policy legislation, which would establish a review board to help facilitate the public release of US government information on UAP.

US defense officials take the issue of UAP seriously, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said earlier this month.