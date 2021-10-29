UrduPoint.com

US Government Engaging With Russia To Secure Additional Overflights - Source

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) The US government is currently engaging with its Russian counterparts to secure additional overflights, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik on Friday.

is engaging with the Russian government in an effort to secure rights for additional overflights going forward," the source said.

They pointed out that the US government has already secured approval of most of the requested overflights for the winter season.

