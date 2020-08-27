UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Government Executes Only Native American On Federal Death Row - Media Witness

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 04:00 AM

US Government Executes Only Native American on Federal Death Row - Media Witness

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The US government executed the only Native American on federal death row, media witness Sarah Lehman said in a statement.

Navajo Nation opposed the execution because they argued it violated tribal sovereignty and treaties with the federal government, yet the Supreme Court would not halt it.

The government reportedly executed Mitchell based on a lesser murder charge in order to bypass the treaty.

"Federal Inmate Lezmond Mitchell was pronounced dead at 6:29 p.m. [EST] by lethal injection," Lehman, from local WTHI-TV, said via Twitter from a federal prison in Indiana.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Supreme Court Twitter Mitchell Media From Government P

Recent Stories

Accords, political matters are sovereign ruler&#03 ..

2 hours ago

Russia Urges for Conditions to Launch Palestine-Is ..

5 hours ago

Asif Mehmood for maximum planting trees

5 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives US Secretary of State

5 hours ago

Zimbabwe's central bank caps mobile money transfer ..

5 hours ago

Russia Optimistic About Meeting of Syrian Constitu ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.