US Government Executes Only Native American on Federal Death Row - Media Witness

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The US government executed the only Native American on federal death row, media witness Sarah Lehman said in a statement.

Navajo Nation opposed the execution because they argued it violated tribal sovereignty and treaties with the federal government, yet the Supreme Court would not halt it.

The government reportedly executed Mitchell based on a lesser murder charge in order to bypass the treaty.

"Federal Inmate Lezmond Mitchell was pronounced dead at 6:29 p.m. [EST] by lethal injection," Lehman, from local WTHI-TV, said via Twitter from a federal prison in Indiana.