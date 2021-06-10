UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Government Extends Shelf Life Of J&J Coronavirus Vaccine From 3 To 4.5 Months

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 09:45 PM

US Government Extends Shelf Life of J&J Coronavirus Vaccine From 3 to 4.5 Months

Vaccine manufacturer Johnson & Johnson said on Thursday that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has decided to extend the company's coronavirus vaccine shelf life from three months to four-and-a-half months

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) Vaccine manufacturer Johnson & Johnson said on Thursday that the US food and Drug Administration (FDA) has decided to extend the company's coronavirus vaccine shelf life from three months to four-and-a-half months.

"We are pleased to confirm the US Food & Drug Administration has authorized an extension of the shelf life for the Johnson & Johnson single-shot COVID-19 vaccine from three months to four-and-a-half months," Johnson & Johnson said in a release.

The FDA made its decision based on data from ongoing studies that have demonstrated that the vaccine remains stable for up to four-and-a-half months when refrigerated at temperatures between 36 and 46 degrees Fahrenheit (2-8 degrees Celsius).

The company also reiterated the effectiveness and importance of their single-shot vaccine, adding that they plan to continue working with the US government and other health authorities to support the continued use of the vaccine.

Related Topics

Company From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hospital Waiting List in England Soared to Record ..

2 minutes ago

Twenty Tonnes of Gold Reserves Discovered in Easte ..

2 minutes ago

US Offers Reward of Up to $3Mln for Information on ..

14 minutes ago

US to donate 500 million Pfizer vaccine doses to t ..

18 minutes ago

Moderna Requests Emergency Use Authorization for C ..

14 minutes ago

UN Analysis Says Over 350,000 People in Ethiopia's ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.