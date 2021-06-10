US Government Extends Shelf Life of J&J Coronavirus Vaccine From 3 to 4.5 Months

Vaccine manufacturer Johnson & Johnson said on Thursday that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has decided to extend the company's coronavirus vaccine shelf life from three months to four-and-a-half months

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) Vaccine manufacturer Johnson & Johnson said on Thursday that the US food and Drug Administration (FDA) has decided to extend the company's coronavirus vaccine shelf life from three months to four-and-a-half months.

"We are pleased to confirm the US Food & Drug Administration has authorized an extension of the shelf life for the Johnson & Johnson single-shot COVID-19 vaccine from three months to four-and-a-half months," Johnson & Johnson said in a release.

The FDA made its decision based on data from ongoing studies that have demonstrated that the vaccine remains stable for up to four-and-a-half months when refrigerated at temperatures between 36 and 46 degrees Fahrenheit (2-8 degrees Celsius).

The company also reiterated the effectiveness and importance of their single-shot vaccine, adding that they plan to continue working with the US government and other health authorities to support the continued use of the vaccine.