US Government Has No Interest in Prisoner Exchange With Russia - Lawyer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) It is now quite clear that the US government has no interest in the exchange of prisoners with Russia, the lawyer of Russian citizen Viktor Bout, who is serving his 25-year sentence in the Marion Federal prison in the US state of Illinois, Steve Zissou, told Sputnik.

According to the lawyer, Washington shows no interest in the matter, constantly saying that Americans in Russian prisons are allegedly hostages, while Russians in American prisons are serving sentences for real crimes committed in accordance with the law. This position will undermine the efforts aimed at an early release and the return of Viktor Bout to his home, Zissou added.

The lawyer also expressed doubt that the situation would change soon despite Russia being ready to negotiate the matter.