UrduPoint.com

US Government Has No Interest In Prisoner Exchange With Russia - Lawyer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2022 | 11:20 AM

US Government Has No Interest in Prisoner Exchange With Russia - Lawyer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) It is now quite clear that the US government has no interest in the exchange of prisoners with Russia, the lawyer of Russian citizen Viktor Bout, who is serving his 25-year sentence in the Marion Federal prison in the US state of Illinois, Steve Zissou, told Sputnik.

According to the lawyer, Washington shows no interest in the matter, constantly saying that Americans in Russian prisons are allegedly hostages, while Russians in American prisons are serving sentences for real crimes committed in accordance with the law. This position will undermine the efforts aimed at an early release and the return of Viktor Bout to his home, Zissou added.

The lawyer also expressed doubt that the situation would change soon despite Russia being ready to negotiate the matter.

Related Topics

Exchange Russia Washington Marion Government

Recent Stories

The Mind-Boggling Question: Kes ka #WaqtHonayWalaH ..

The Mind-Boggling Question: Kes ka #WaqtHonayWalaHai

3 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 7th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 7th February 2022

2 hours ago
 PSL 2022 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad Unit ..

PSL 2022 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

17 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>