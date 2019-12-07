US Government Hits Boeing With $3.9Bln Fine For Faulty Slats On 133 Aircraft - FAA
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 03:10 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) The US government is fining Boeing nearly $4 billion for installing defective parts on more than 130 of the aerospace giant's 737 aircraft, the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) said in a statement.
"The FAA has proposed a civil penalty of more than $3.9 million against The Boeing Co. for installing nonconforming components on approximately 133 aircraft, which Boeing subsequently presented as ready for airworthiness certification," the release said on Friday.