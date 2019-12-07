US Government Hits Boeing With $3.9Bln Fine for Faulty Slats on 133 Aircraft - FAA

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) The US government is fining Boeing nearly $4 billion for installing defective parts on more than 130 of the aerospace giant's 737 aircraft, the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) said in a statement.

"The FAA has proposed a civil penalty of more than $3.9 million against The Boeing Co. for installing nonconforming components on approximately 133 aircraft, which Boeing subsequently presented as ready for airworthiness certification," the release said on Friday.