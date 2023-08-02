Open Menu

US Government, Hunter Biden Agree To Docket Proposed Plea Agreement - Filings

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2023 | 02:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) US Attorney for the District of Delaware David Weiss and Hunter Biden agree to docket a proposed plea deal and pre-trial diversion agreement between prosecutors and the president's son, according to court documents.

"Defendant does not object to the Memorandum of Plea Agreement being docketed, and... consents to the public disclosure of that document," a document filed by Biden attorney Christopher Clark said on Tuesday.

A judge ordered both Biden and the government to provide their opinions on docketing the agreements by the end of the day Tuesday.

Biden and prosecutors "expressly agreed" that the agreements would be made public, Weiss said in the government's filing.

The government has no objection to docketing the proposed plea and diversion agreements, the filing said.

The plea agreement would resolve tax charges against Biden, while the pre-trial diversion agreement would resolve a firearms offense.

However, a judge with the US District Court for the District of Delaware rejected the proposed deal last week, characterizing it as atypical.

On Monday, the leaders of the US House committees on Ways and Means, Oversight and Judiciary sent a letter to US Attorney General Merrick Garland requesting information on the agreements. The lawmakers expressed concerns about potential preferential treatment of Biden by the Justice Department.

The probe also comes amid investigations by House lawmakers into other alleged criminal activity by Hunter Biden, as well as President Joe Biden, including allegations of foreign bribery and influence peddling.

