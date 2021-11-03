US Government Launches Lawsuit to Stop Random House Buying Rival Publisher - Justice Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) The US government has initiated a lawsuit to block the purchase of the Simon & Schuster publishing firm by its rival Penguin Random House, the Department of Justice announced in a press release.

"The Department of Justice filed a civil antitrust lawsuit today to block Penguin Random House's proposed acquisition of its close competitor, Simon & Schuster," the release said on Tuesday.

The complaint filed in the US District Court for the District of Columbia alleges that the acquisition would enable Penguin Random House, the largest book publisher in the world, to exert "outsized influence" over which books are published in the United States and how much authors are paid, the release said.

In stopping Penguin Random House from extending its control of the US publishing market, the lawsuit would prevent further consolidation in an industry that has a history of collusion," Acting Assistant Attorney General Richard Powers of the Justice Department's Antitrust Division said in the release.