UrduPoint.com

US Government Launches New Civil Cyber Fraud Initiative - Justice Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 17 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 02:50 AM

US Government Launches New Civil Cyber Fraud Initiative - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) The Biden administration has created a new Civil Cyber-Fraud Initiative to combat new and emerging cyber threats to critical systems, the US Justice Department said in a press release.

"Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco announced today the launch of the (Justice) Department's Civil Cyber-Fraud Initiative, which will combine the department's expertise in civil fraud enforcement, government procurement and cybersecurity to combat new and emerging cyber threats," the release said on Wednesday.

The initiative will hold accountable entities or individuals that put US information or systems at risk by knowingly providing deficient cybersecurity products or services, knowingly misrepresenting their practices or knowingly violating obligations to report breaches, the release said.

"For too long, companies have chosen silence under the mistaken belief that it is less risky to hide a breach than to bring it forward and to report it. Well that changes today. We are announcing today that we will use our civil enforcement tools to pursue companies," Monaco said in the release.

The new initiative will utilize the False Claims Act to pursue cybersecurity related fraud by government contractors and grant recipients and it will hold government contractors and grantees accountable to their commitments to protect government information and infrastructure, the release added.

Related Topics

Monaco Government

Recent Stories

Hamdan Sports Complex to host 25th Karate World Ch ..

Hamdan Sports Complex to host 25th Karate World Championship from November 16-21

52 minutes ago
 Win a must for UAE against Iran

Win a must for UAE against Iran

52 minutes ago
 Pope Francis meets Zayed Award for Human Fraternit ..

Pope Francis meets Zayed Award for Human Fraternity 2022 Judging Committee

52 minutes ago
 Grand Imam of Al Azhar hails UAE&#039;s support fo ..

Grand Imam of Al Azhar hails UAE&#039;s support for tolerance values

52 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Ethiopian PM review bilateral r ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Ethiopian PM review bilateral relations

2 hours ago
 Supreme Court expresses annoyance over ANF for not ..

Supreme Court expresses annoyance over ANF for not arresting accuse for six year ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.