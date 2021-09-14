UrduPoint.com

US Government Launches Probe Into Sex Abuse In Georgia State Prisons - Justice Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 11:00 PM

US Government Launches Probe Into Sex Abuse in Georgia State Prisons - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) The Biden administration has initiated a Federal investigation into the conditions of prisoners and dangers of physical harm and sexual abuse to them in the prison system of the US state of Georgia, the Justice Department said in a release on Tuesday.

"The Justice Department announced today that it has opened a statewide civil investigation into conditions of confinement of prisoners held in Georgia's prisons," the release said. "The investigation will examine whether Georgia provides prisoners reasonable protection from physical harm at the hands of other prisoners."

The Justice Department also will continue its existing investigation into whether Georgia provides lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex prisoners reasonable protection from sexual abuse by other prisoners and by staff, the release said.

"Individuals sentenced to prison in Georgia Department of Corrections facilities deserve to be treated humanely. Our office is committed to ensuring state prisoners are safe while serving their sentences," Acting US Attorney Kurt Erskine for the Northern District of Georgia said in the release.

The investigation will be conducted under the Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act that gives the Justice Department the authority to investigate whether any violations of prisoners' constitutional rights result from a "pattern or practice of resistance to the full enjoyment of such rights," the release added.

Related Topics

Gay Georgia From

Recent Stories

Bin Touq affirms significant growth in UAE-Israeli ..

Bin Touq affirms significant growth in UAE-Israeli business relations since sign ..

47 minutes ago
 UAE leadership determined to empowering national c ..

UAE leadership determined to empowering national cadres&#039; role in driving ec ..

1 hour ago
 Mansour bin Mohammed meets President of Internatio ..

Mansour bin Mohammed meets President of International Cycling Union

1 hour ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed visits France Wednesday

Mohamed bin Zayed visits France Wednesday

2 hours ago
 South Africa restrict Sri Lanka to 120-8 in third ..

South Africa restrict Sri Lanka to 120-8 in third T20

6 minutes ago
 Anti-dengue drive kicks off in Sukkur

Anti-dengue drive kicks off in Sukkur

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.