US Government Lost At Least $5.6Bln Through Documented Fraud In 2021 - Report

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2023 | 02:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) The US government lost at least $5.6 billion and probably even more in documented cases of recorded fraud in Fiscal Year 2021, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a report on Monday.

"For Fiscal Year 2021, $4.5 billion was reported as confirmed fraud," the GAO said. However, in addition, "the Department of Defense reported at least $1.1 billion in confirmed fraud to CIGIE (The Council of Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency) in Fiscal Year 2021, but reported $0 in confirmed fraud to OMB (the White House Office of Management and Budget) in the same period.

Using information collected from Federal agencies, the OMB report confirmed fraud cases that have been confirmed by a court and do not represent anything settled out of court with or without admission of guilt on its website, the report said.

"Agencies define fraud differently, making fraud and related data difficult to study across agencies. Because of the deceptive nature of fraud, it isn't always detected or reported. Existing data on fraud is incomplete and inconsistent," the report added.

These disparate figures raised questions about the quality of reported federal fraud data, according to the report.

