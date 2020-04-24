US Government May Take Stakes in Struggling Energy Companies - Mnuchin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The US government may buy stakes in energy companies as another step to assist the struggling industry, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters on Friday.

"You can assume that's one of the alternatives," Mnuchin said when asked about the option during a signing ceremony at the White House.

Oil producers, particularly in the United States, have been hard hit by plunging global oil demand and nosediving prices as the coronavirus pandemic has grounded airlines and halted other forms of travel with lockdowns keeping people inside.

Earlier this week, the price of futures for May delivery of West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the benchmark US crude index, fell into negative territory for the first time in history, reaching as low as minus 37.63 a barrel.