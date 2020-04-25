UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Government May Take Stakes In Struggling Energy Companies - Mnuchin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 12:00 AM

US Government May Take Stakes in Struggling Energy Companies - Mnuchin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) The US government may buy stakes in energy companies as another step to assist the struggling industry, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters on Friday.

"You can assume that's one of the alternatives," Mnuchin said when asked about the option during a signing ceremony at the White House.

Oil producers, particularly in the United States, have been hard hit by plunging global oil demand and nosediving prices as the coronavirus pandemic has grounded airlines and halted other forms of travel with lockdowns keeping people inside.

Earlier this week, the price of futures for May delivery of West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the benchmark US crude index, fell into negative territory for the first time in history, reaching as low as minus 37.63 a barrel.

Related Topics

White House Oil Buy Price United States May Government Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoHaP, NCEMA issue guidelines on visits, exercise ..

46 minutes ago

UAE leaders receive Ramadan greetings from Arab an ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 32,000 additional ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services launches ..

2 hours ago

Taraweeh to be broadcast live from Sheikh Zayed Gr ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed , Indian Minister of External A ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.