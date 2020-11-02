UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Government Monitoring Enforcement Of Voting Rights On Election Day - Justice Dept.

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 10:23 PM

US Government Monitoring Enforcement of Voting Rights on Election Day - Justice Dept.

The US government will monitor nationwide compliance with federal voting rights laws on Tuesday, the main voting day for the presidential and congressional elections, the Department of Justice announced in a press release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) The US government will monitor nationwide compliance with federal voting rights laws on Tuesday, the main voting day for the presidential and congressional elections, the Department of Justice announced in a press release.

"The Justice Department today announced its plans for voting rights monitoring in jurisdictions around the country for the November 3, 2020 general election," the release said. "The Justice Department historically has monitored jurisdictions in the field on Election Day, and is again doing so this year."

The Justice Department will also accept complaints from the public on possible violations of the federal voting rights laws through its call center, the release also said.

"Federal law entrusts the Civil Rights Division with protecting the right to vote for all Americans. Our federal laws protect the right of all American citizens to vote without suffering discrimination, intimidation, and harassment," Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division Eric Dreiband said in the release.

On Tuesday, the Civil Rights Division plans to send personnel to 44 jurisdictions in 18 states to monitor for compliance with the federal voting rights laws, the Justice Department said.

Related Topics

Election Vote November 2020 All From Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

French Schools Hold Minute of Silence in Honor of ..

3 minutes ago

IS claims deadly Kabul University attack: propagan ..

3 minutes ago

5 terrorits arrested, explosives, suicide jackets, ..

3 minutes ago

FM, Saudi IT minister discuss digital cooperation

3 minutes ago

Race to save whales in Sri Lanka's biggest mass st ..

27 minutes ago

Supreme Court adjourns petitions against Sindh Hig ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.