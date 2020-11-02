US Government Monitoring Enforcement of Voting Rights on Election Day - Justice Dept.

The US government will monitor nationwide compliance with federal voting rights laws on Tuesday, the main voting day for the presidential and congressional elections, the Department of Justice announced in a press release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) The US government will monitor nationwide compliance with federal voting rights laws on Tuesday, the main voting day for the presidential and congressional elections, the Department of Justice announced in a press release.

"The Justice Department today announced its plans for voting rights monitoring in jurisdictions around the country for the November 3, 2020 general election," the release said. "The Justice Department historically has monitored jurisdictions in the field on Election Day, and is again doing so this year."

The Justice Department will also accept complaints from the public on possible violations of the federal voting rights laws through its call center, the release also said.

"Federal law entrusts the Civil Rights Division with protecting the right to vote for all Americans. Our federal laws protect the right of all American citizens to vote without suffering discrimination, intimidation, and harassment," Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division Eric Dreiband said in the release.

On Tuesday, the Civil Rights Division plans to send personnel to 44 jurisdictions in 18 states to monitor for compliance with the federal voting rights laws, the Justice Department said.