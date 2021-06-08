US Government Moves to Develop New Lithium Battery, Secure Supplies - Energy Department

UrduPoint.com
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) The US Department of Energy announced on Tuesday a new strategy to secure the domestic supply chain in materials and technology for making advanced batteries.

"The US Department of Energy today announced new immediate policy actions to scale up a domestic manufacturing supply chain for advanced battery materials and technologies," the department said in a press release.

The new actions include strengthening domestic manufacturing requirements in federally-funded grants, cooperative agreements, and research and development (R&D) contracts and releasing a national blueprint to develop a domestic advanced battery supply chain, the department said.

"We're going to need a significant increase in battery production to supercharge America's clean energy future, which means we urgently need to build up our capacity to research, develop, manufacture, and market batteries right here at home," Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said in the release.

The Federal Consortium for Advanced Batteries (FCAB) released on Tuesday its national Blueprint for Lithium Batteries 2021-2030 and the Energy Department is also providing financing to the advanced battery supply chain for electric vehicles, the release noted.

