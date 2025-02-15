Open Menu

US Government Moves To Dismiss Graft Case Against NYC Mayor

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2025 | 01:50 PM

US government moves to dismiss graft case against NYC mayor

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) The US Justice Department filed court papers Friday to dismiss a corruption case against New York Mayor Eric Adams, despite a barrage of resignations from prosecutors who refused to drop the charges.

Adams, who pleaded not guilty in September to charges of fraud and bribery, has denied allegations he asked for the case to be dropped in exchange for enforcing President Donald Trump's hard-line immigration agenda.

The Justice Department motion seeks dismissal without prejudice -- meaning the case could still be prosecuted in the future and would hang over Adams's head as he runs for re-election in November.

NBC reported that acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove promised leadership positions to government lawyers who agreed to file the dismissal motion, which must still be approved by a judge.

Several prosecutors in the Southern District of New York who brought the charges resigned over the Justice Department order to drop the case.

The most recent was assistant US attorney Hagan Scotten, who said Friday only a "fool" or a "coward" would comply.

Scotten's boss, acting US attorney Danielle Sassoon, submitted her resignation to Attorney General Pam Bondi on Thursday while several members of the Justice Department's Public Integrity Section in Washington, which handles corruption cases, also quit this week after refusing to dismiss the Adams indictment.

Pressure has been mounting on the Democratic mayor to resign or for New York Governor Kathy Hochul to remove him as leader of the largest US city.

