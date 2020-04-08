The US government needs to take action in coordination with international partners to shut down China's wildlife markets, which some believe to be the source of the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Senator Chris Coons said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The US government needs to take action in coordination with international partners to shut down China's wildlife markets, which some believe to be the source of the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Senator Chris Coons said on Wednesday.

"I'm calling on the Trump Administration to work with international partners to shut down live wildlife markets in China and elsewhere that contribute to illicit wildlife trade and pose threats," Coons said via Twitter.

The novel coronavirus, which has spread to more than a million people around the world, is believed by some to have spread into humans from bats being used as food that were sold at markets in or around the city of Wuhan in China.

Others, including eminent medical professionals and researchers, have disputed the claim.

Coons, a Democrat from Delaware, also called on the Trump administration to look for more incentives to bring back US firms from China.