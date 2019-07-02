UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Government Needs To Share Safety Risk Assessments On Longer Freight Trains - Report

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 02:10 AM

US Government Needs to Share Safety Risk Assessments on Longer Freight Trains - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) US freight trains have been getting far longer, but the federal government still lacks a new strategy to assess growing safety risks associated with this trend, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a report.

"US freight trains have been getting longer - nearly 3 miles in some cases," the report said on Monday. "This has raised concerns that trains may block traffic more often at road-crossings, impeding emergency responders and prompting unsafe pedestrian behavior (such as climbing through stopped trains)."

Braking and other operations can also be more complex and demanding for such longer trains, the report pointed out.

"The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) is studying the safety risks of and strategies for operating longer trains. As part of the study, FRA plans to analyze train-handling and braking capabilities under varying condition," the GAO said.

Federal Railroad Administration officials said they planned to pool their research results with other relevant parties, but the organization still has no documented strategy in place to do so, the report pointed out.

Related Topics

Traffic Gao May Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi hosts ISALEX19

31 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Climate Meeting sets stage for UN Climat ..

2 hours ago

UN Deputy Secretary-General praises Sheikha Fatima ..

2 hours ago

UAE is leading the world in embedding climate acti ..

3 hours ago

Govt fully committed to facilitate investors, busi ..

2 hours ago

Maria Wasti for art academies

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.