US Government Needs to Share Safety Risk Assessments on Longer Freight Trains - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) US freight trains have been getting far longer, but the federal government still lacks a new strategy to assess growing safety risks associated with this trend, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a report.

"US freight trains have been getting longer - nearly 3 miles in some cases," the report said on Monday. "This has raised concerns that trains may block traffic more often at road-crossings, impeding emergency responders and prompting unsafe pedestrian behavior (such as climbing through stopped trains)."

Braking and other operations can also be more complex and demanding for such longer trains, the report pointed out.

"The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) is studying the safety risks of and strategies for operating longer trains. As part of the study, FRA plans to analyze train-handling and braking capabilities under varying condition," the GAO said.

Federal Railroad Administration officials said they planned to pool their research results with other relevant parties, but the organization still has no documented strategy in place to do so, the report pointed out.