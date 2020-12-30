US Government Opposes Early Release From Jail of Russian National Yaroshenko

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) The US government opposes an early release of Russian national Konstantin Yaroshenko, who is currently jailed at the Danbury correctional facility in Connecticut, Acting US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Audrey Strauss said on Tuesday.

"The government respectfully submits this letter in opposition to defendant Konstantin Yaroshenko's motion for a reduction in sentence," Strauss said in a letter to US District Judge Jed Rakoff.