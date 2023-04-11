US Government Probe Into Classified Document Leaks Could Take Months - Reports

The US government's investigation into the leak of classified Defense Department documents on the conflict in Ukraine could take months to finish, CNN reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The US government's investigation into the leak of classified Defense Department documents on the conflict in Ukraine could take months to finish, CNN reported on Tuesday.

An interagency investigation into the leaks, headed by the Office of Intelligence and Security, could take months to complete, the report said, citing three US officials.

The Defense Department's side of the probe will look into whether any intelligence sources or methods were compromised as a result of the leaks, which contained documents with classified markings, the report said.

The Justice Department will focus on investigating who may have been behind the leaks, the report said.

More than 100 classified US government documents have been leaked on social media sites in recent weeks, apparently showing sensitive intelligence documents on US efforts linked to the conflict in Ukraine and interactions with allies and partners.

A senior US official was reported as saying that too many people have access to sensitive information and thousands of people have likely seen the leaked documents before they hit the internet, the official said.