US government recommends not traveling over Thanksgiving

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cautioned Americans Thursday against traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday next week, as the coronavirus spreads out of control.

"CDC is recommending against travel during the Thanksgiving period," Henry Walke, a CDC doctor working on the pandemic, told reporters. "It's not a requirement. It's a strong recommendation."