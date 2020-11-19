UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Government Recommends Not Traveling Over Thanksgiving

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 seconds ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 11:05 PM

US government recommends not traveling over Thanksgiving

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cautioned Americans Thursday against traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday next week, as the coronavirus spreads out of control

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cautioned Americans Thursday against traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday next week, as the coronavirus spreads out of control.

"CDC is recommending against travel during the Thanksgiving period," Henry Walke, a CDC doctor working on the pandemic, told reporters. "It's not a requirement. It's a strong recommendation."

Related Topics

Doctor Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Central Bank&#039;s total assets up 2 pct to A ..

5 minutes ago

Fourth annual FinTech Abu Dhabi Festival starts No ..

36 minutes ago

TLP Chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi passes away

39 minutes ago

US House Republicans Rebuke Washington, DC Mayor f ..

29 seconds ago

Serie A agrees to joins forces with investor group ..

32 seconds ago

As Covid-19 cases rise in US, jobless claims follo ..

35 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.