US Government Resumes Capital Punishment, Orders Execution of 5 Inmates - Justice Dept.

The Trump administration has ordered the resumption of capital punishment for federal prisoners on death-row after a nearly two-decade lapse and has scheduled the executions of five inmates convicted of killing children, US Attorney General William Barr said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) The Trump administration has ordered the resumption of capital punishment for Federal prisoners on death-row after a nearly two-decade lapse and has scheduled the executions of five inmates convicted of killing children, US Attorney General William Barr said on Thursday.

"Congress has expressly authorized the death penalty through legislation adopted by the people's representatives in both houses of Congress and signed by the President," Barr said in a press release. "Under administrations of both parties, the Department of Justice has sought the death penalty against the worst criminals, including these five murderers, each of whom was convicted by a jury of his peers after a full and fair proceeding."

Barr ordered the US Bureau of Prisons to adopt a protocol "which closely mirrors protocols utilized by several states, including currently Georgia, Missouri, and Texas, [that] replaces the three-drug procedure previously used in federal executions with a single drug - pentobarbital," the release said.

Numerous botched executions using the three-drug system have prompted multiple courts to block executions, in some cases by ordering authorities to devise another method. Pentobarbital is widely used by veterinarians to put down animals.

In response to Barr's order, acting Bureau of Prisons Director Hugh Hurwitz scheduled executions for five child killers who have exhausted all appeals against their death sentences, the release said.

The condemned inmates include Daniel Lewis Lee, a member of a white supremacist group, who robbed and murdered a family of three, including an eight-year-old girl, and Alfred Bourgeois, who tortured, sexually molested and then beat to death his two-and-a-half-year-old daughter, according to the release.