UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Government Resumes Capital Punishment, Presidential Contender Calls For Moratorium

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 11:00 PM

US Government Resumes Capital Punishment, Presidential Contender Calls for Moratorium

The Trump administration ordered the resumption of capital punishment for federal prisoners on death-row after a nearly two-decade lapse which drew the ire of a former state attorney general and Democratic presidential candidate on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) The Trump administration ordered the resumption of capital punishment for Federal prisoners on death-row after a nearly two-decade lapse which drew the ire of a former state attorney general and Democratic presidential candidate on Thursday.

"Congress has expressly authorized the death penalty through legislation adopted by the people's representatives in both houses of Congress and signed by the President," US Attorney General William Barr said in a press release. "Under administrations of both parties, the Department of Justice has sought the death penalty against the worst criminals, including these five murderers, each of whom was convicted by a jury of his peers after a full and fair proceeding."

Barr ordered the US Bureau of Prisons to adopt a protocol "which closely mirrors protocols utilized by several states, including currently Georgia, Missouri, and Texas, [that] replaces the three-drug procedure previously used in federal executions with a single drug - pentobarbital," the release said.

Senator Kamala Harris, a former California attorney general and federal prosecutor, slammed the decision in a statement.

Harris is also a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.

"This morning, the Department of Justice announced they would resume capital punishment. Let me be clear: capital punishment is immoral and deeply flawed. Too many innocent people have been put to death. We need a national moratorium on the death penalty, not a resurrection," Harris said after the decision on Thursday.

Numerous botched executions using the three-drug system have prompted multiple courts to block executions, in some cases by ordering authorities to devise another method. Pentobarbital is widely used by veterinarians to put down animals.

In response to Barr's order, acting Bureau of Prisons Director Hugh Hurwitz scheduled executions for five child killers who have exhausted all appeals against their death sentences, the release said.

The condemned inmates include Daniel Lewis Lee, a member of a white supremacist group, who robbed and murdered a family of three, including an eight-year-old girl, and Alfred Bourgeois, who tortured, sexually molested and then beat to death his two-and-a-half-year-old daughter, according to the release.

Related Topics

Trump Georgia Congress Criminals 2020 Family All

Recent Stories

Notre Dame Construction Site Closed Over Lead Cont ..

4 minutes ago

US Senate Committee Approves Kelly Craft's Nominat ..

4 minutes ago

Over 100 Migrants Feared Dead as Boat Sinks Off Li ..

4 minutes ago

Federal Trade Commission Says Facebook $5Bln Settl ..

7 minutes ago

Boris Johnson Makes History on 1st Day of Premiers ..

7 minutes ago

Ministry of Infrastructure Development gives docum ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.