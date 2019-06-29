US Government, Russian Businessman Reach Agreement Over Oligarch Listing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Russian businessman Valentin Gapontsev and the US government reached an agreement over his request to be removed from an oligarch list, a court filing revealed.

Gapontsev has argued that he does not belong on the list, which critics say was arbitrarily copied from a 2017 Forbes magazine ranking of Russian billionaires. The US Treasury Department never denied this allegation.

"The parties have reached an agreement in principle that would allow for the resolution of this action," the document said on Friday.

"The parties are drafting appropriate documentation and seeking formal approvals. The parties hope to make filings reflecting the agreement in principle within the next three weeks.

Gapontsev's company IPG Photonics, a leading developer of high-performance fiber lasers, is now based in the United States.

In 2017, as part of sanctions over alleged election interference, US Congress required the Trump administration to compile a listing of senior Russian political figures and so-called oligarchs.