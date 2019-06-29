UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Government, Russian Businessman Reach Agreement Over Oligarch Listing

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 03:40 AM

US Government, Russian Businessman Reach Agreement Over Oligarch Listing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Russian businessman Valentin Gapontsev and the US government reached an agreement over his request to be removed from an oligarch list, a court filing revealed.

Gapontsev has argued that he does not belong on the list, which critics say was arbitrarily copied from a 2017 Forbes magazine ranking of Russian billionaires. The US Treasury Department never denied this allegation.

"The parties have reached an agreement in principle that would allow for the resolution of this action," the document said on Friday.

"The parties are drafting appropriate documentation and seeking formal approvals. The parties hope to make filings reflecting the agreement in principle within the next three weeks.

Gapontsev's company IPG Photonics, a leading developer of high-performance fiber lasers, is now based in the United States.

In 2017, as part of sanctions over alleged election interference, US Congress required the Trump administration to compile a listing of senior Russian political figures and so-called oligarchs.

Related Topics

Election Resolution Russia Company Trump Forbes United States Congress 2017 From Government Agreement Court

Recent Stories

EU and Mercosur reach agreement on trade

3 hours ago

UAE-Kyrgyzstan Political Consultations Committee d ..

3 hours ago

WHO Records Decrease in Ebola Cases in DR Congo Ye ..

3 hours ago

Tourists Retain Hotel Bookings Despite Recent Terr ..

3 hours ago

Fact of Putin-May Meeting Positive - Peskov

3 hours ago

Serbs in Northern Kosovo to Halt Trade in Protest ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.