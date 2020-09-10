US Government Sanctions Liberian Visa Officer for 'Significant Corruption' - Pompeo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) The US government has publicly designated a senior Liberian foreign affairs official for significant corruption in his involvement in immigration processes to the United States, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Thursday.

"Today, I am announcing the public designation of the former Director of Passport and Visas at the Liberian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Andrew Wonplo due to his involvement in significant corruption," Pompeo said.

In his official capacity at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from 2018 to 2019, Wonplo was involved in passport fraud that undermined the rule of law, reduced the Liberian public's faith in their government's management of identification and travel documents and compromised the integrity and security of immigration processes, the statement said.

"[O]nce the Secretary of State designates officials of foreign governments for their involvement ... in significant corruption, those individuals and their immediate family members are ineligible for entry into the United States. ... In addition to Mr. Wonplo, I am announcing the public designation of his spouse, Dennice Wonplo, and their minor children," Pompeo said.

The Secretary of State emphasized that the designation reaffirms the United States' commitment to standing with the people and government of Liberia in their fight against corruption. The State Department will continue to use these authorities to promote accountability for corrupt actors in this region and globally, Pompeo added.