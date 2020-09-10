UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Government Sanctions Liberian Visa Officer For 'Significant Corruption' - Pompeo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 09:43 PM

US Government Sanctions Liberian Visa Officer for 'Significant Corruption' - Pompeo

The US government has publicly designated a senior Liberian foreign affairs official for significant corruption in his involvement in immigration processes to the United States, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) The US government has publicly designated a senior Liberian foreign affairs official for significant corruption in his involvement in immigration processes to the United States, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Thursday.

"Today, I am announcing the public designation of the former Director of Passport and Visas at the Liberian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Andrew Wonplo due to his involvement in significant corruption," Pompeo said.

In his official capacity at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from 2018 to 2019, Wonplo was involved in passport fraud that undermined the rule of law, reduced the Liberian public's faith in their government's management of identification and travel documents and compromised the integrity and security of immigration processes, the statement said.

"[O]nce the Secretary of State designates officials of foreign governments for their involvement ... in significant corruption, those individuals and their immediate family members are ineligible for entry into the United States. ... In addition to Mr. Wonplo, I am announcing the public designation of his spouse, Dennice Wonplo, and their minor children," Pompeo said.

The Secretary of State emphasized that the designation reaffirms the United States' commitment to standing with the people and government of Liberia in their fight against corruption. The State Department will continue to use these authorities to promote accountability for corrupt actors in this region and globally, Pompeo added.

Related Topics

Corruption Liberia United States 2018 2019 Family From Government Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Emirates Cricket Board receives BCCI official clea ..

44 minutes ago

International stars excited to return to the mats ..

44 minutes ago

Wasim Akram inspired me to be a pacer: Trent Boult ..

52 seconds ago

International Islamic University, Islamabad Presid ..

55 seconds ago

Australian Hamilton wins Tirreno stage 4, Woods re ..

57 seconds ago

DEO recommends action against staffers for insolen ..

59 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.