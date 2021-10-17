UrduPoint.com

US Government Says Aware Of Reports About American Missionaries Kidnapped In Haiti

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 11:40 AM

US Government Says Aware of Reports About American Missionaries Kidnapped in Haiti

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2021) The US government is aware of reports that up to 17 American missionaries and their families have been kidnapped in Haiti, a Department of State spokesperson told media on Sunday.

"The welfare and safety of US citizens abroad is one of the highest priorities of the Department of State," the official was quoted as saying by NBC.

The spokesperson said they had nothing additional to offer at this time.

A group of Christian missionaries, including children, was reportedly returning from an orphanage in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince on Saturday when they were snatched by a gang. The Caribbean island nation has been plagued by kidnappings.

