US Government Schedules Convicted Murderer Cory Johnson's Execution For Thursday Night

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The US government has scheduled the execution of convicted murderer Cory Johnson to take place on Thursday night, a Bureau of Prisons spokesperson told Sputnik.

"Tentatively scheduled for 6:00 p.m.," the spokesperson said on Thursday.

In June 1993, a US court sentenced Johnson to death for murdering seven people.

The Bureau of Prisons said that Johnson and several co-conspirators were partners in a large drug-trafficking conspiracy based in Richmond, Virginia, between 1989 and July 1992.

"In early 1992, Johnson went on a killing spree, shooting and killing each of the seven victims for perceived slights or rivalry in the drug trade," the Bureau of Prisons said.

In December, Johnson was diagnosed with COVID-19 and sought a stay of his execution, court documents revealed.

