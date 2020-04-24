US Government Scientists See Sunlight Heat, Humidity Kill Coronavirus Faster

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) US government scientists have found evidence that heat, humidity and sunlight have a suppressing effect on the coronavirus, and expect better conditions to fight the outbreak in summer, the Department of Homeland Security Undersecretary for Science William Bryan told reporters.

"If you look at the coronavirus as a chain with many links... We have identified some of the weak links in that chain that the virus transmission depends on ... We have identified that heat and humidity is a weakness in that chain. We have identified that sunlight... is a weakness," Bryan said, while presenting his team's findings at the White House briefing.

The ongoing study suggests that the virus has a shorter half-life if exposed to high temperature, increased humidity and solar light. Bryan, however, stressed that it would be "irresponsible" to claim that the summer season per se would erase the disease without the need for further mitigation measures.

US Vice President Mike Pence said at the briefing that the Task Force he chairs expected that by early summer much of the epidemic would be "behind us."

"Our task force actually believes... that if we continue these mitigation efforts in the days ahead as states implement their policies, including phased reopening that will preserve those gains, we do believe by early summer we could be in a much better place as a nation," he said.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 2.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 190,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The United States - the worst-hit nation by COVID-19 - has confirmed 867,459 COVID-19 cases so far, with about 50,000 fatalities, the same university says.