UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Government Seeks To Reinstate Boston Bomber Death Penalty

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 10:43 PM

US government seeks to reinstate Boston bomber death penalty

The US Justice Department will ask the Supreme Court to overturn an appeals court's recent decision to quash the death penalty for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, officials said

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :The US Justice Department will ask the Supreme Court to overturn an appeals court's recent decision to quash the death penalty for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, officials said.

"Our hope is that this will result in reinstatement of the original sentence and avoid a retrial of the death penalty phase," Massachusetts prosecutor Andrew Lelling said in a statement late Thursday.

Tsarnaev, 27, was sentenced to death in 2015 for planting two home-made bombs near the finish line of the race in 2013, killing three people and injuring 264 others.

He has admitted carrying out the attack as a 19-year-old with his older brother, Tamerlan Tsarnaev, who died four days after the atrocity in a gunfight with police.

Lawyers for Tsarnaev had asked for a new trial, claiming that it should not have been held in Boston because the city was so traumatized by the attack.

They also questioned the neutrality of two jurors, who lied during jury selection about whether they'd had conversations about the case on social media.

Last month, the Federal appeals court in Massachusetts upheld most of Tsarnaev's convictions but instructed a district court to hold a new penalty-phase trial to determine his fate for crimes that carried the death sentence.

President Donald Trump criticized the decision.

Related Topics

Attack Supreme Court Police Social Media Trump Died Marathon Boston 2015 Race Court

Recent Stories

Kuwait announces 622 recoveries from COVID-19, tal ..

31 minutes ago

Gas Explosion Hits Residential Building in Yarosla ..

2 minutes ago

UN Chief Believes UNSC Must Interpret Resolution o ..

2 minutes ago

Meeting of Joint Commission Overseeing JCPOA to Be ..

2 minutes ago

UN migrant return flights take off again from Liby ..

2 minutes ago

Tour de France warns teams: two COVID-19 positives ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.