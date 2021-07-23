UrduPoint.com
US Government Sees No Response From Cuba Required To Ease Sanctions - Blinken

US Government Sees No Response From Cuba Required to Ease Sanctions - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) The US government does not see any response from Cuba necessary for Washington to ease the sanctions it had imposed on the island nation, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview on Friday.

When asked whether Cuba is showing any signs of improvement in responding to what the United States has required to ease sanctions or not impose additional restrictive measures, Blinken said, "No. We haven't seen that kind of response."

Blinken pointed out that the Cuban government tends to double down in similar situations and the issue at question is not the United States but the Cuban people.

"I think one of the big mistakes the regime makes is to try to point the finger at the United States, saying we're responsible for these protests.

We're not. These are the Cuban people. They are speaking up. They are standing - they're speaking out. They're standing up," he said.

The United States imposed a new round of sanctions on Cuba on Thursday, targeting the Cuban military and the interior ministry over the crackdown of recent protests earlier in July.

Some Cubans demonstrated in the streets amid the country's economic decline exacerbated by the novel coronavirus measures, and demanded free elections and improved economic conditions. The government deployed security forces across the country and halted communications, including the internet, while its supporters engaged in counter demonstrations.

