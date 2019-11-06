UrduPoint.com
US Government Sets Up New Strike Force To Fight Antitrust Crimes - Justice Department

Wed 06th November 2019 | 02:30 AM

US Government Sets Up New Strike Force to Fight Antitrust Crimes - Justice Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) The Trump administration is creating a new legal unit to combat and suppress price-fixing and other fraud in government procurement programs, the Department of Justice said in a news release.

"The Justice Department announced today the formation of the new Procurement Collusion Strike Force (PCSF) focusing on deterring, detecting, investigating and prosecuting antitrust crimes, such as bid-rigging conspiracies and related fraudulent schemes," the release said on Tuesday.

The Justice Department explained that the PCSF will investigate, root out and prosecute conspiracies that seek to illegally undermine competition in government procurement, grants and programs.

At a press conference at the Justice Department, Assistant US Attorney General Makan Delrahim of the Antitrust Division said the PCSF would be an inter-agency partnership consisting of prosecutors from the Antitrust Division and prosecutors from 13 US Attorneys' Offices.

The unit would also include investigators from the FBI, the Defense Department Office of Inspector General, the US Postal Service Office of Inspector General and other partner Federal Offices of Inspector General, Delrahim said.

