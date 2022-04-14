US Government Settles 4 Civil Cases From Lafayette Square Clashes - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) The Biden administration has settled four civil cases arising out of the Federal government's response to the racial justice protests in Lafayette Square near the White House in June of 2020, the Department of Justice announced in a press release.

"Today, the Department of Justice announced that it has reached an agreement to settle claims in four civil cases arising from the June 1, 2020, law enforcement response to racial justice demonstrations in Lafayette Square in Washington, DC," the release said on Wednesday.

As part of the settlement, the United States Park Police and the United States Secret Service agreed to update and clarify their policies governing demonstrations and to implement the policy changes within 30 days of today's settlement, the release said.

The plaintiffs, Black Lives Matter DC and individuals at the protests, agreed to dismiss their claims against the United States, the release added.

Changes to the agencies' policies will include more specific requirements for visible identification of officers, limits on the use of non-lethal force and procedures to facilitate safe crowd dispersal, according to the release.