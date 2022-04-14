UrduPoint.com

US Government Settles 4 Civil Cases From Lafayette Square Clashes - Justice Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2022 | 02:40 AM

US Government Settles 4 Civil Cases From Lafayette Square Clashes - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) The Biden administration has settled four civil cases arising out of the Federal government's response to the racial justice protests in Lafayette Square near the White House in June of 2020, the Department of Justice announced in a press release.

"Today, the Department of Justice announced that it has reached an agreement to settle claims in four civil cases arising from the June 1, 2020, law enforcement response to racial justice demonstrations in Lafayette Square in Washington, DC," the release said on Wednesday.

As part of the settlement, the United States Park Police and the United States Secret Service agreed to update and clarify their policies governing demonstrations and to implement the policy changes within 30 days of today's settlement, the release said.

The plaintiffs, Black Lives Matter DC and individuals at the protests, agreed to dismiss their claims against the United States, the release added.

Changes to the agencies' policies will include more specific requirements for visible identification of officers, limits on the use of non-lethal force and procedures to facilitate safe crowd dispersal, according to the release.

Related Topics

Police Washington White House Lafayette United States June 2020 From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Asif Ali Zardari asks PTI to play role as oppositi ..

Asif Ali Zardari asks PTI to play role as opposition

2 hours ago
 Russia Expels Senior Czech Diplomat - Foreign Mini ..

Russia Expels Senior Czech Diplomat - Foreign Ministry

2 hours ago
 US Judge Declines to Dismiss Case Against Lawyer A ..

US Judge Declines to Dismiss Case Against Lawyer Accused of Lying to FBI in Russ ..

2 hours ago
 Russia Adds 398 US Congressmen in Travel Ban List ..

Russia Adds 398 US Congressmen in Travel Ban List - Foreign Ministry

2 hours ago
 Uzma urges PTI to avoid adopting uncivilized attit ..

Uzma urges PTI to avoid adopting uncivilized attitude for national institutions

2 hours ago
 Russia Imposes Personal Sanctions Against 87 Canad ..

Russia Imposes Personal Sanctions Against 87 Canadian Lawmakers - Foreign Minist ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.