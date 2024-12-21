Open Menu

US Government Shutdown Is Hours Away Unless Congress Agrees On Spending Bill

Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2024 | 01:40 AM

US government shutdown is hours away unless Congress agrees on spending bill

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) A shutdown of US government looms after Republicans in Congress failed to pass a watered-down spending bill that could potentially deliver a blow to the American economy just a month before President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House.

Lawmakers face a last-minute scramble to secure a new deal before the Friday midnight (10 am PST Saturday) deadline – or all nonessential government functions will pause.

The Republican Party's leadership in the House vowed to find a solution to the impasse over government funding ahead of the deadline.

Unlike in much of the rest of the world, government shutdowns in the US happen relatively often due to a 1980 act which basically ruled that without a budget there can be no spending.

This means that if the US Congress - made up of the House of Representatives and the Senate - does not approve a budget, there is no money for the Federal government and non-essential services soon begin shutting down and many public employees stop getting paid.

Services classed as essential - mostly related to public safety - continue to operate, and those workers are required to show up without pay.

That usually includes border protection, hospital care, air traffic control, law enforcement, and power grid maintenance.

Services deemed to be non-essential, such as the food assistance programme, federally funded pre-school, the issuing of student loans and food inspections, and the opening of national parks, will all be hit.

The latest spending plan was the second in as many days which failed to reach the two-thirds majority needed to pass the lower chamber of Congress, with 38 Republicans voting against the bill on Thursday night.

This was in defiance of Trump who the day before had thwarted a previous cross-party funding deal that the Republican House leadership had struck with Democrats, after heavy criticism of the measure by tech billionaire Elon Musk.

Musk, the Tesla founder, who Trump has tasked with identifying spending cuts by co-leading the Department of Government Efficiency (which is not an official government department), lobbied heavily against the existing deal with dozens of posts on X - the social media platform he owns.

He called it "criminal" and often referenced false statements about the bill in his posts

Musk wrote on X that any lawmaker "who votes for this outrageous spending bill deserves to be voted out in 2 years".

After Musk drummed up opposition for the spending bill, Trump and the incoming vice-president J.D. Vance dealt the final blow to Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson's deal on Wednesday evening.

They said in a joint statement they wanted streamlined legislation without the Democratic-backed provisions that Johnson had included.

They also called for Congress to raise or eliminate the debt ceiling, which determines how much the government can borrow to pay its bills, and limit the funding legislation to temporary spending and disaster relief.

They called anything else "a betrayal of our country".

Related Topics

Senate World Budget Social Media White House Student Trump Traffic Chamber Elon Musk Money Democrats Border Congress Criminals All Government Tesla Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate King of Bahrain on first ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Bahrain on first anniversary of accession to th ..

15 minutes ago
 UAE President confers Zayed the Second Medal on Mi ..

UAE President confers Zayed the Second Medal on Minister of Transport of South A ..

1 hour ago
 European electricity demand rises, gas demand decl ..

European electricity demand rises, gas demand declines in Q3'24

2 hours ago
 English Rugby Football Union chairman quits amid p ..

English Rugby Football Union chairman quits amid pay row

2 hours ago
 Wall Street rebounds despite US inflation ticking ..

Wall Street rebounds despite US inflation ticking higher

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National Guard carry ..

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National Guard carry out air ambulance mission

2 hours ago
Ethiopian Prime Minister opens UAE-built orphanage ..

Ethiopian Prime Minister opens UAE-built orphanage in Oromia Region

2 hours ago
 Political disputes can be resolved through dialogu ..

Political disputes can be resolved through dialogue: Rana Sana

2 hours ago
 ICT's polio drive exceeds target; 466,724 children ..

ICT's polio drive exceeds target; 466,724 children administered anti-polio drops

2 hours ago
 DC reviews polio campaign progress

DC reviews polio campaign progress

2 hours ago
 COMSATS university Wah campus hosts successful ope ..

COMSATS university Wah campus hosts successful open house and career fair

2 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal highlights China’s significant progr ..

Ahsan Iqbal highlights China’s significant progress in economic innovation, ne ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World