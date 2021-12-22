US Government Spends $300Mln to Fight Opioid, Stimulants Crisis - Justice Dept.

The Biden administration has approved $300 million in new funding to fight the substance abuse crisis that has led to soaring deaths from the overuse of stimulants and opioids, the Department of Justice announced in a press release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) The Biden administration has approved $300 million in new funding to fight the substance abuse crisis that has led to soaring deaths from the overuse of stimulants and opioids, the Department of Justice announced in a press release on Wednesday.

"The Department of Justice's Office of Justice Programs (OJP) today announced grant awards totaling more than $300 million to help combat America's substance use crisis, which has worsened during the coronavirus pandemic," the release said.

Most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicates that there were an estimated 100,306 drug overdose deaths in the United States during the one year period ending in April 2021, an increase of 28.

5% from the 78,056 deaths during the same period the year before, the release noted.

"Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, the nation is experiencing a precipitous rise in opioid and stimulant misuse and overdoses. The Justice Department is committed to supporting programs aimed at addressing the substance use crisis," US Attorney General Merrick Garland said in the release.

The Bureau of Justice Assistance is awarding more than $137 million under its Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant and Substance Abuse Site-Based Program to help communities address the prevention, diversion, treatment and recovery needs of those affected by substance use disorders, the release said.