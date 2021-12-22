UrduPoint.com

US Government Spends $300Mln To Fight Opioid, Stimulants Crisis - Justice Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 09:46 PM

US Government Spends $300Mln to Fight Opioid, Stimulants Crisis - Justice Dept.

The Biden administration has approved $300 million in new funding to fight the substance abuse crisis that has led to soaring deaths from the overuse of stimulants and opioids, the Department of Justice announced in a press release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) The Biden administration has approved $300 million in new funding to fight the substance abuse crisis that has led to soaring deaths from the overuse of stimulants and opioids, the Department of Justice announced in a press release on Wednesday.

"The Department of Justice's Office of Justice Programs (OJP) today announced grant awards totaling more than $300 million to help combat America's substance use crisis, which has worsened during the coronavirus pandemic," the release said.

Most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicates that there were an estimated 100,306 drug overdose deaths in the United States during the one year period ending in April 2021, an increase of 28.

5% from the 78,056 deaths during the same period the year before, the release noted.

"Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, the nation is experiencing a precipitous rise in opioid and stimulant misuse and overdoses. The Justice Department is committed to supporting programs aimed at addressing the substance use crisis," US Attorney General Merrick Garland said in the release.

The Bureau of Justice Assistance is awarding more than $137 million under its Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant and Substance Abuse Site-Based Program to help communities address the prevention, diversion, treatment and recovery needs of those affected by substance use disorders, the release said.

Related Topics

Same United States April From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sindh reports 221 new cases of COVID-19

Sindh reports 221 new cases of COVID-19

1 minute ago
 Comprehensive strategy evolved to control crimes: ..

Comprehensive strategy evolved to control crimes: CPO

2 minutes ago
 Christians peace-loving people; never involve in e ..

Christians peace-loving people; never involve in extremism, terrorism: Sheikh Ra ..

2 minutes ago
 Govt. will provide shelter to homeless Christians ..

Govt. will provide shelter to homeless Christians in Islamabad: Rashid

2 minutes ago
 Xi Jinping Says Hong Kong Government Managed to Re ..

Xi Jinping Says Hong Kong Government Managed to Restore Stability

2 minutes ago
 NAB granted time for comments in BISP case

NAB granted time for comments in BISP case

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.