US Government Spent 3 Times as Much Money in May as It Received in Income - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The US government spent more that three times as much money in May as it received in income of all kinds, generating a monthly deficit of almost $400 billion, the Department of the Treasury announced in a monthly report issued on Wednesday.

Total government income and receipts amounted to $173,861 million, but expenditures were more than three times as high running at $572,682 million and generating a monthly deficit of $398,821 million, the Treasury Department figures showed.

In total, the Federal government budget deficit for the first eight months of the current fiscal year, which started on October 1, 2019, has now reached $1.88 trillion - already higher than any full fiscal year 12-month deficit in US history, the Treasury Department figures showed.

That eight month deficit more than doubled the $738.6 billion deficit for the same period in fiscal year 2019, the Treasury Department figures showed.