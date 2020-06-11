UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Government Spent 3 Times As Much Money In May As It Received In Income - Treasury

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 12:20 AM

US Government Spent 3 Times as Much Money in May as It Received in Income - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The US government spent more that three times as much money in May as it received in income of all kinds, generating a monthly deficit of almost $400 billion, the Department of the Treasury announced in a monthly report issued on Wednesday.

Total government income and receipts amounted to $173,861 million, but expenditures were more than three times as high running at $572,682 million and generating a monthly deficit of $398,821 million, the Treasury Department figures showed.

In total, the Federal government budget deficit for the first eight months of the current fiscal year, which started on October 1, 2019, has now reached $1.88 trillion - already higher than any full fiscal year 12-month deficit in US history, the Treasury Department figures showed.

That eight month deficit more than doubled the $738.6 billion deficit for the same period in fiscal year 2019, the Treasury Department figures showed.

Related Topics

Budget Same Money May October 2019 All Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

DoH supports scientific research to help fight COV ..

2 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

3 hours ago

UAE, Germany discuss cultural partnership

3 hours ago

WASA launches crackdown against defaulters

3 seconds ago

Sindh Governor summons Sindh Assembly on June 15

5 seconds ago

Sania Kamran declared as returned candidate on Pun ..

6 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.