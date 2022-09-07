US Government Still Needs to Develop Comprehensive Cyber Security Strategy - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) The US government needs to develop and implement a comprehensive strategy to defend against the cyber threats facing the United States, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) announced in a new report.

"The Federal government needs to develop and implement a comprehensive strategy to overcome the cyber threats facing our nation," the GAO report said on Tuesday.

Cybersecurity has been on the GAO's High Risk list since 1997, the report said.

"As of August 2022, according to the Office, the development of a national cybersecurity strategy by the administration is well underway.

The Office noted that it is obtaining feedback on the strategy from many other federal entities, including the National Security Council, on this effort," the report added.

However, the federal government still needs to fully develop and implement a comprehensive national strategy in order to have a clear roadmap for overcoming the cyber challenges facing the country, according to the report.