US Government Still Pushing To Put Citizenship Question On Next National Census - Trump

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 10:03 PM

US Government Still Pushing to Put Citizenship Question on Next National Census - Trump

The US government has not abandoned its drive to ensure that a question identifying national citizenship is included on the next National Census questionnaire, President Donald Trump said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) The US government has not abandoned its drive to ensure that a question identifying national citizenship is included on the next National Census questionnaire, President Donald Trump said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The news Reports about the Department of Commerce dropping its quest to put the Citizenship Question on the Census is incorrect or, to state it differently, FAKE! We are absolutely moving forward, as we must, because of the importance of the answer to this question," Trump said via Twitter.

Trump said last week that he asked his lawyers to delay the US census after the Supreme Court effectively blocked the administration from adding a citizenship question.

The Justice Department confirmed later, cited by US-based media, that the 2020 Census printer has been instructed to begin the printing process without the citizenship question.

