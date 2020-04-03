US Government to Compensate Hospitals Treating Uninsured Patients in Crisis - Reports

The Trump administration is expected to use coronavirus relief funds to pay hospitals for the treatment they give to any uninsured patients suffering from the coronavirus, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The Trump administration is expected to use coronavirus relief funds to pay hospitals for the treatment they give to any uninsured patients suffering from the coronavirus, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The hospitals will be paid for providing the treatment on condition that they do not bill the uninsured patients, the report said.

The plan, which would provide the hospitals with cash payments for providing such treatments, would cover the 28 million people in the United States who lack any kind of health insurance coverage.

On Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence said the proposal would probably be financed from the $100 million that has been passed by Congress already for hospitals' financial support in the crisis.