US Government To Keep Supporting Armed Forces Newspaper 'Stars And Stripes' - Trump

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 01:30 AM

US Government to Keep Supporting Armed Forces Newspaper 'Stars and Stripes' - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) The US government will continue to fund the historic "Stars and Stripes" newspaper of the United States' armed forces, President Donald Trump announced on Friday.

"The United States of America will not be cutting funding to 'stars and Stripes' magazine under my watch," Trump said via Twitter.

"It will continue to be a wonderful source of information to our Great Military!"

"Stars and Stripes" is a newspaper published from within the Department of Defense but editorially separate from it.

The newspaper publishes four daily print editions for the military service members in Europe, Japan, South Korea and the middle East in electronic formats.

