US Government To Pursue Domestic Terrorism Charges Against Antifa - White House

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 11:30 PM

US Government to Pursue Domestic Terrorism Charges Against Antifa - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The US government will press domestic terrorism charges against Antifa activists blamed for instigating violence during anti-racism protests across the country, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Thursday.

"They [Department of Justice] will be pursuing domestic terrorism charges against Antifa individuals - anarchists who are wrecking havoc across our country," McEnany said during a briefing.

The US administration has repeatedly accused Antifa, a decentralized and predominantly white anarchist movement, of hijacking protests against police brutality and racism which started in numerous US cities after the death of African American George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

McEnany said that an Antifa activist is a suspect in a killing of a man in Portland who is described as a right-wing counter-protester supporting US President Donald Trump. The shooting occurred in downtown last Saturday.

More Stories From World

