US Government to Review Oracle Proposal for TikTok in 'Next Couple Days' - Mnuchin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) The White House is reviewing US software company Oracle's winning bid for TikTok and will decide in the next couple of days if the deal satisfies its requirements for the protection of the data of Americans using the Chinese video sharing app, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Monday.

"We just got this proposal over the weekend," Mnuchin told reporters outside the White House.� "It's going to go through a national security review in the next couple of days and then we'll be sitting down and reviewing it with the president. But as we said before, in condition of any deal, we must believe that the code is safe and that US citizens' personal data is safe, and we've a lot of confidence that Oracle will also be reviewing the technical issues with them.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that Oracle has won the bidding for the US operations of TikTok, beating out microsoft Corp in a high-profile deal to salvage a social-media sensation that has been caught in the middle of a geopolitical standoff.

The exact nature of the agreement between TikTok and Oracle remains unclear, as it was not described as an outright sale. The news about Oracle came just after Microsoft announced that it will not buy TikTok's US operations from ByteDance.

The Trump administration had earlier said TikTok will be banned by September 20 if it did not sell itself to a US entity by then, prompting the owner Chinese company's parent ByteDance to sue the administration, saying it had taken extraordinary measures to protect the privacy and security of its user data.